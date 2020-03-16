Energy
March 16, 2020

France's EDF to reduce Flamanville nuclear plant staffing over virus

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - EDF will reduce staff to around 100 from 800 at its Flamanville nuclear power plant in northern France due to coronavirus infections in the Cotentin region, a spokesman for the French utility said on Monday.

Only people in charge of safety and security will remain on-site.

While the two reactors have been offline for maintenance since January and September, respectively, major maintenance work was under way.

EDF also said construction work on a long-delayed third reactor on the site would be reduced. (Reporting by Bate Felix; writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely)

