France reports decline in COVID-19 infections and hospital deaths

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A student of the Emile Dubois Lycee takes part in antigen testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a visit of French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, in Paris, France November 23, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 11,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 12,923 new infections detected the previous day.

The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 174, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than Saturday’s 216. The number of COVID-19 patients rose by 223 to 26,293, while the number in intensive care declined by 10 to 3,220.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Giles Elgood

