France may grant early COVID vaccine access to obese people, says minister

FILE PHOTO: A firefighter administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the authorities were considering granting early access to COVID-19 vaccine to people suffering from obesity, adding that this should be put in place starting from mid-May.

During a news conference, he also said that from Monday people who lived with someone at higher COVID-19 risk category would also get access to vaccine.