PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Masks will be compulsory in workplaces in France, apart from individual offices where only one employee is present, the French employment ministry said on Tuesday, as the government looks to fight against a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry added in a statement that working from home would remain its recommended option for employees. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle)