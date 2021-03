FILE PHOTO: People walk and cycle on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, as France's 16 hardest-hit departments go into a new month-long lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, France March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France is facing several difficult weeks ahead due to the new spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has led the government to enforce a new lockdown in some parts of the country, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

“We still have several difficult weeks ahead of us”, he told BFM TV.