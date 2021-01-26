Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

No need to decide on new French lockdown for now, says minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - There is no need for the French government to make a decision on a new national lockdown at this stage, as it is still evaluating results from its current night curfew, government minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday.

France has imposed a 6pm-6am curfew, though some doctors and medics have called for a new lockdown to tackle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

“To the best of my knowledge, and based on the data we have at our disposal, at this stage there is no reason to decide on a lockdown,” she told BFM TV on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up