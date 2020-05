PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - More than 50 percent of shops on Paris’ famed Champs-Elysees avenue are expecting to re-open for business on May 11, said the business committee representing the district in a statement on Thursday.

The committee said shops would have reinforced health and safety measures, and would be open from 1100-1900 from Monday to Saturday, and from 1100-1800 on Sunday.