French PM says tougher COVID-19 measures may be necessary

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday there is still time to avoid tougher measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but not much.

“If we fail to stop the pandemic, we will be facing a dire situation and we will have to mull much tougher measures”, Castex said during a press conference where he announced a broad extension of the curfew put in place a week ago in Paris and other major cities.

“We still have time to avoid that but we don’t have much time,” he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)