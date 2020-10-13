Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Marlene Schiappa, newly appointed French deputy Minister responsible for Citizenship, attends a handover ceremony at the Interior Ministry in Paris, France, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French government minister Marlene Schiappa said on Tuesday the government could not rule out imposing a curfew on cities such as Paris to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Everything is being examined. Nothing can be excluded,” she told LCI television when asked about the possibility of imposing a curfew, after another minister also hinted the government could take such a move.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up