April 21, 2020 / 10:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

French parliament to vote on COVID-19 tracing app

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - The French government has decided to allow lawmakers to vote on its plan to launch a contact-tracing app to fight the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers and the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

The government’s U-turn came after mounting criticism from members of parliament, including in Macron’s own party. It initially planned to hold a debate on April 28-29 without a vote.

“Thanks to the government for finally changing its mind, it’s a good decision for democracy,” lawmaker Matthieu Orphelin tweeted. (Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Gareth Jones)

