France to impose quarantine for travelers coming from five countries

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman makes her way in the departures area of the Terminal 2E at Charles-de-Gaulle airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy, near Paris, France April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday a 10-day quarantine will be imposed starting from Saturday for travelers from Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India.

During a press conference, he added there would be strong controls on people from these countries, where the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, during their quarantine.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and GV De Clercq; Editing by Chris Reese

