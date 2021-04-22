France to impose quarantine for travelers coming from five countries

PARIS (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday a 10-day quarantine will be imposed starting from Saturday for travelers from Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India.
During a press conference, he added there would be strong controls on people from these countries, where the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, during their quarantine.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and GV De Clercq; Editing by Chris Reese
