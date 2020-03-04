France to regulate antibacterial gel price - finance minister

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - France will regulate the price of antibacterial gels after prices were reported to have increased heavily since the coronavirus outbreak began, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

A decree regulating the price would be published during the day, Le Maire told French BFM Business radio.

A pharmacists’ union on Wednesday told franceinfo radio that the price rise was unacceptable, and called for government intervention.

On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said stocks of protective masks would be requisitioned.