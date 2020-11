PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - France’s State Council, the country’s highest court, said in a statement that a government measure to limit the number of people in churches during religious services to 30 is not proportionate with coronavirus infection risks and ordered the government to review the law within three days.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.