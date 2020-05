PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the government would not sign off on a planned 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) state loan for Renault until management and unions had concluded talks over the carmaker’s French workforce and sites.

