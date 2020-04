PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - The French government wants all retail outlets other than restaurants and bars to be able to reopen once a nationwide lockdown is lifted on May 11, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

The government has said that not all businesses will be able to immediately go back to work once the lockdown, in place since mid March, ends next month. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Susan Fenton)