PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The French government said on Friday it will send more medical staff to Reunion island in the Pacific Ocean as part of efforts to rein in COVID-19 variants spreading in the overseas territory.

The government also said in a statement it would extend curfew measures to other parts of the island. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)