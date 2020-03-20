Paris closes Seine riverside promenades over coronavirus worries

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Paris has closed the popular promenades along the Seine river, the lawns of Les Invalides and the Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower because of coronavirus infection worries, the prefecture said on Friday.

The closure took effect at 1500 CET (1300 GMT) Friday and will last through the weekend, with all gatherings or passage through these areas forbidden, the prefecture said. It said that too many people were frequenting these areas despite home confinement rules introduced at the start of this week. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra)