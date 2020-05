PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - France will accelerate a plan a plan to re-open high schools and junior high schools across the country, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

All schools were shut in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Primary schools have re-opened in most places, but high schools have lagged behind. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Christian Lowe, Editing by William Maclean)