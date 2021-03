FILE PHOTO: Schoolchildren, wearing protective face masks, attend a lesson in their classroom at the private primary school Jeanne D'Arc in Saint-Maur-des-Fosses, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is considering closing schools for a four-week period, which would include one week of remote learning and three weeks of holidays, BFM TV reported on Wednesday.