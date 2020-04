PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - France’s financial markets watchdog Autorite des marches financiers (AMF) said on Wednesday it had extended a ban on net short selling positions until May 18 due to the new coronavirus outbreak impact on the economy and financial markets.

AMF had introduced a ban on net short positions on March 17. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthieu Protard. Editing by Jane Merriman)