France to allow ski resorts to reopen on Jan. 7, govt sources say

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French authorities will allow ski resorts to reopen lifts on Jan. 7, 2021 if the new coronavirus situation allows, two government sources told Reuters on Friday after Prime Minister Jean Castex met ski resorts’ representatives.

During the first wave of infections last season, some ski resorts became breeding grounds for the coronavirus, accelerating its spread across Europe. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)