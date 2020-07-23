France to help railway firm SNCF with several billion euros - Le Figaro

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - France will help state-owned railway company SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis by providing several billion euros, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told daily Le Figaro on Thursday.

The government would help the company through a capital hike or an additional debt buy-back, Djebbari also said.

“SNCF has no cash flow problem. However, the state will help it by several billion euros,” Djebbari said.

Djebbari also said the government would expect in return a “high level of economic, environmental and social performance” from SNCF. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)