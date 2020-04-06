Soccer-France players cheer for healthcare workers in fight against coronavirus

April 6 (Reuters) - France’s national soccer team have expressed their gratitude to brave health workers risking their lives to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus, releasing a video to applaud their efforts on the front line.

More than 1.25 million people globally have been infected by the coronavirus and 68,484 have died. France is one of the most badly affected countries in the world with over 82,000 cases and 8,078 deaths.

With the world champions’ players in lockdown in their respective homes, the French Football Federation (FFF) made a compilation of the individual video messages from players and coaches to thank nursing staff at various hospitals in France.

“Normally it’s you standing behind us to encourage us,” World Cup winning coach Didier Deschamps said, followed by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris: “You’re the ones who chant, who applaud during our matches.”

Others such as Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Raphael Varane also join in.

“Today, you’re the ones playing the match. So we’re all behind you, we’re chanting and applauding for you. You’re going to win this match against the virus. We have faith in you.

“You’re going to bring home the victory against this virus. You protect us, you care for us. So to help you, we stay home.”

On March 17, France instructed residents to stay home to curb the spread of the virus as a daily surge of infections threatened the health system.

Most of Europe’s top flight leagues as well as UEFA’s European club competitions remain suspended. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)