Soccer-French League Cup final postponed amid coronavirus - report

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - The French League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, initially scheduled on April 4, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, French media reported on Wednesday.

L’Equipe and Le Parisien said that neither PSG nor Lyon wanted to play in an empty stadium after the French League said that all Ligue 1 and 2 games would take place without spectators until April 15.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed 33 in the country. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jon Boyle)