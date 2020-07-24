Catalonia stresses strict health measures after France recommends avoiding travel

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - Catalonia has stricter health measures in place than the rest of Europe, including France, a Catalan government source said on Friday, after the French Prime Minister Jean Castex recommended avoiding the Spanish region amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Authorities in Catalonia recommend that everyone, including locals and foreign travellers, take care when travelling in the region due to the high number of coronavirus clusters, the source added.

The Spanish prime minister’s office declined to comment on Castex’s recommendation. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo Editing by Ingrid Melander)