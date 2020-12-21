Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears

FILE PHOTO: An Air France plane prepares to land at Nice International airport, where Air France KLM will park its biggest airliners in response to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Nice, France, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Air France KLM and Channel Tunnel operator Getlink slumped on Monday after Britain’s European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom due to new COVID-19 fears.

Air France KLM was down by 10.2% in early session trading, Getlink fell 5.7%, while French airports company ADP retreated by 4.8%. Shares in hotels company Accor fell by 4.4%.

France said it would bar all people coming from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail, amid alarm about a rapidly spreading new strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar in the UK.