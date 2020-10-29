French leisure and travel stocks fall again as country moves into new lockdown

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French leisure and travel stocks, including Air France KLM and hotels company Accor , fell for the second consecutive day on Thursday as France moved into a new lockdown to tackle the COVID crisis.

Air France KLM shares were down 2 percent, French airports group ADP fell 1.3 percent while Accor declined by 1.4 percent.

Shares in catering companies Sodexo and Elior also fell 1.7 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, cinema company Gaumont fell 2 percent and French casino company Partouche dipped 0.6 percent.