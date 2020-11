PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Paris will ban delivery and takeaway services for prepared food and alcohol between 2200 and 0600 local time from Friday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the police prefecture said in a statement on Thursday.

It added said that the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks in public spaces would also be banned between 2200 and 0600 from Nov 6. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman )