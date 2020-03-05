France reports three more coronavirus deaths, taking total to seven

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Three more people have died from coronavirus infection in France on Thursday, taking the total to seven, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 138 to 423, a health official said.

A total of 23 people are in a very serious condition, health agency director Jerome Salomon said at a daily briefing about the virus.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video on the Elysee palace website that it now appeared to be “inevitable” the coronavirus outbreak will develop into an epidemic in France. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)