PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - French state aid for the country’s tourism sector - one of many industries that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis - currently stands at around 28 billion euros ($34 billion), said junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Tuesday.

