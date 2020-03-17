Rush to flee French cities by train could worsen coronavirus -minister

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - The circulation of the coronavirus in France could have been exacerbated by people crowding on to trains to flee cities following a government move to impose a lockdown to fight the virus, said France’s junior transport minister.

“It was pretty irresponsible, given the circulation of the virus,” junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told LCI TV on Tuesday, adding that French train services would be cut in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Alex Richardson)