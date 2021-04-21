Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

COVID: French domestic travel restrictions to end on May 3 - government source

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A woman makes her way in the departures area of the Terminal 2E at Charles-de-Gaulle airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy, near Paris, France April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French domestic travel restrictions, set up to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will end on May 3, said a government source, as President Emmanuel Macron’s administration eyes a gradual exit from the latest lockdown.

Macron announced France’s third, national lockdown at the end of March, and the government has said it could re-open some businesses and leisure activities - such as outdoor seatings at bars and restaurants - by mid-May.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Jean-Michel Belot

