Healthcare

No COVID-19 linked travel restrictions for French school holiday -minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday there were no plans to impose travel restrictions during school mid-term holidays which start soon, despite record levels of daily new COVID-19 infections seen lately.

“We have not taken the decision to limit the travel from one town to another,” Veran told a news conference during which he put additional cities on COVID-19 maximum alert. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Catherine Evans)

