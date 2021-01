FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at "Les Figuiers" retirement home (Ehpad - Housing Establishment for Dependant Elderly People) in Villeneuve-Loubet as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France will from Jan. 18 extend COVID-19 vaccinationS to people with high-risk illnesses, regardless of age, but with a doctor’s prescciption, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Thursday’s data were also likely to show that the total number of people vaccinated so far in France was close to 300,000, Veran told a news conference.