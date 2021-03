PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - French authorities are aiming to administer 1.7-1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine injections this week, compared with 1.2 million last week following a four-day suspension of AstraZeneca’s shot, an official with the health ministry said.

France resumed giving the AstraZeneca vaccine last Friday.