France has reached 20 mln first COVID-19 vaccine shots - Macron

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter statement on Saturday that 20 million people in France had now received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the government tries to step up its vaccination campaign.

The French government had set itself a target to give a first injection to 20 million people by mid-May, after a slow start to its campaign several months ago. It has now opened up the vaccination programme to a broader number of people. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic Writing by Sarah White Editing by David Holmes)