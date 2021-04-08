France meets its target for 10 million first shots of COVID vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of the coronavirus disease vaccination campaign in Antibes, France, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) -More than 10 million people in France have now received a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the government’s target for that number reached a week ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

France is hoping a ramp-up of its vaccination campaign along with a month-long nationwide lockdown in place since last weekend will help it regain control over the latest outbreak.

Castex spoke to reporters about the 10-million mark after a visit to a vaccination center.