FILE PHOTO: Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a fridge at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Health Ministry said on Thursday that 2.135 million people had received a first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign, while 535,775 second injections had been administered to date.

The 2.135 million figure amounts to 3.2% of the total French population, the ministry said in a news release.