FILE PHOTO: French immunologist Alain Fischer speaks during a press conference to outline France's strategy for the deployment of future COVID-19 vaccines, in Paris as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in France, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - The first shots of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus should arrive in France in the coming days, Alain Fischer, the immunologist coordinating the country’s vaccination strategy, said on Friday.

Fischer also told BFM television there were still some uncertainties over Astrazeneca’s COVID vaccine.