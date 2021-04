FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech to present measures to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, followed by a debate and a vote, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France will have vaccinated 12 million people with a first shot of the vaccine by Thursday evening, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Castex was speaking after he visited a vaccination centre in the Paris region with his health minister Olivier Veran.