PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - France’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign will cost between 3-4 billion euros ($3.6-$4.8 billion), junior budget minister Olivier Dussopt told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

Reporting by Nicolas Delame, Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta