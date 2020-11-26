French health minister confirms vaccination could start by end of year

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot and French Health Minister Olivier Veran attend a news conference on easing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Paris, France November 26, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Oliver Veran confirmed on Thursday France could start rolling out COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, stressing the need for authorities to be transparent about the process given French citizens’ high level of scepticism towards vaccinations.

During a news conference detailing how France’s second national lockdown is about to be gradually unwound, Veran said the logistical aspects of the vaccination program will be detailed next week.