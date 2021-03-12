Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

French vaccines chief says AstraZeneca COVID vaccine shows great efficacy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A nurses fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in La Baule, France, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Friday the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine had shown great efficacy, reaffirming France’s commitment to an inoculation which has been suspended in several other countries.

Speaking on Radio Classique, he also welcomed the approval by European Union health authorities of the COVID vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, saying it would not be available in France before next month.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Edmund Blair

