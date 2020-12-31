France to open city COVID-19 vaccination centres before start of February - minister

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran looks on as he visits a logistics hub for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Paris' suburban city of Chanteloup-en-Brie, France December 22, 2020, a day after the European Union gives the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for vaccinations to finally start in the 27-nation bloc on December 27. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday France would open COVID-19 vaccination centres in cities before the start of February, amid growing criticism that the programme is rolling out too slowly.

Veran said on Twitter the government had decided to “speed up protection of priority public”, meaning medical workers aged over 50 would get a vaccine from Monday.

