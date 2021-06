FILE PHOTO: French Government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal speaks during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities are delaying the unwinding of COVID-19 restriction measures to July 6 for the Landes southwestern region due to the high circulation level of the Delta variant first detected in India, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.