Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker adjusts medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of COVID-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Monday.

The World Health Organisation has described the Indian COVID variant as a “variant of interest”, suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.