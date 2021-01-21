France to recommend wearing of surgical masks in public

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The French government will recommend that people wear surgical masks in public because fabric masks do not provide enough protection from COVID-19 transmission, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

France already requires masks to be worn in public places, but until now has not made recommendations about the type of masks that should be worn in that setting. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Chris Reese)