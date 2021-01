PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that all laboratories had been mobilised to track the new variants of the coronavirus in France.

Veran told reporters that French authorities want to avoid at all cost the spread in France of the variant of COVID-19 first detected in Britain. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)