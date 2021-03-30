France will not force hospitals to choose which patients to treat in COVID crisis

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff work in the intensive care unit where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - France will not let hospitals to be in a situation where they have to choose which patients to treat, amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran told parliament on Tuesday.

“We will not let doctors be in a situation where they have to choose among patients,” Veran said.

Veran said the next 24-48 hours would be key in assessing the impact of measures taken 10 days ago to limit the spread of highly contagious variants and that the government was ready to take additional measures if necessary.