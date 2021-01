PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 virus is circulating more quickly every week and a tighter curfew put in place earlier this month has not managed to curb the spread of the virus, French Health Minister Olivier told a news conference on Thursday.

He also said that tensions on the hospital system were mounting. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)